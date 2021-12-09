Zacks: Analysts Anticipate H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to Announce -$1.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will announce ($1.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.20). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE HRB traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 161.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in H&R Block by 256.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

