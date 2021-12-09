Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to Post $0.17 EPS

Analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. ICL Group posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICL Group.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ICL. Zacks Investment Research cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

ICL Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 160,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,231. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.0837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41,461,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,897,000 after buying an additional 847,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ICL Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,924,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,679,000 after acquiring an additional 274,382 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in ICL Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,095,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,184 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,582,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in ICL Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,003,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 227,192 shares during the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICL Group (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.