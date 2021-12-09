Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Overstock.com reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,443. Overstock.com has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 4.23.

In other news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,349 shares of company stock worth $1,929,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Overstock.com by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

