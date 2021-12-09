Zacks: Analysts Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

AXTA stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

