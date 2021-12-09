Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Post $0.94 EPS

Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

BIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

BIP stock opened at $57.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $61.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

