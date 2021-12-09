Zacks: Analysts Expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.95. Energizer posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,452 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,403,000 after buying an additional 277,861 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENR traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer has a one year low of $36.14 and a one year high of $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

