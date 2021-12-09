Zacks: Analysts Expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to Announce $2.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $1.39. Nutrien posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 791.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $10.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.77.

Nutrien stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.48. The stock had a trading volume of 95,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 82.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.0% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

