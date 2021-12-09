Zacks: Analysts Expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). QuickLogic reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 69.47% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QUIK shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,504. The company has a market cap of $64.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.43. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85,015 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

