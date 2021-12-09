Zacks: Analysts Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTB opened at $37.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.82%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

