Zacks: Analysts Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Marcus reported earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

NYSE MCS traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $18.47. 119,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,145. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73. Marcus has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $580.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In other Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the second quarter worth about $48,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 334.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 99,028.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the third quarter worth about $177,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

