Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). 8X8 reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The company had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EGHT shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $18.80 on Monday. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $62,272.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,591 shares of company stock valued at $983,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

