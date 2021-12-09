Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to announce sales of $117.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.20 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $113.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $482.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480.50 million to $485.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $563.37 million, with estimates ranging from $544.72 million to $582.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.69, a PEG ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.47. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $196.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,661 shares of company stock worth $133,324 over the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Bandwidth by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,050,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 563,935 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after buying an additional 311,804 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bandwidth by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after buying an additional 237,973 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 708.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after buying an additional 191,323 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bandwidth by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

