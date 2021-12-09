Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.50. Getty Realty reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GTY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,117. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 89.14%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.