Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

NYSE NSA traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $63.53. 4,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,144. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 186.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after buying an additional 2,246,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,101,000 after buying an additional 1,241,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,912,000 after buying an additional 559,937 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth $26,574,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,976,000 after buying an additional 510,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.