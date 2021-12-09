Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.64. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 218.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.25) to ($2.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Craig A. Collard bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $45,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,476.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPNT stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $33.53. 1,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $158.26 million, a PE ratio of 644.13 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

