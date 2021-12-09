Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to report sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.12. 193,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,087. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. Heat Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the first quarter valued at $98,000. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.