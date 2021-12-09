Zacks: Brokerages Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $506.91 Million

Analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to post sales of $506.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $415.90 million and the highest is $545.60 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $529.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

KAR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,471. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,651.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.