Zacks: Brokerages Expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will report ($3.91) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.70) and the lowest is ($4.19). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($3.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($14.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.32) to ($14.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($14.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.28) to ($12.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08.

MDGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $77.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average of $89.26. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $142.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

