Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Shaw Communications reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SJR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $29.69 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

