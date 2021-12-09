Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.48). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 950,240 shares during the last quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 712,331 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 230.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 388,920 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 393.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 298,343 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $4.04 on Monday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $250.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

