Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.48). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 950,240 shares during the last quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 712,331 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 230.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 388,920 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 393.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 298,343 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $4.04 on Monday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $250.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.