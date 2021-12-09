Zacks: Brokerages Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is $0.06. Twilio reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

TWLO opened at $274.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.18 and its 200 day moving average is $342.37. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $235.00 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $4,455,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,315. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.