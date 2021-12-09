Zacks: Brokerages Expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.75 Million

Analysts expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will announce $199.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $191.10 million to $210.94 million. VSE posted sales of $150.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $740.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $731.70 million to $751.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $865.63 million, with estimates ranging from $819.40 million to $939.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSEC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,533. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $750.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20 and a beta of 1.47. VSE has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $65.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the 1st quarter worth about $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

