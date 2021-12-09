Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Hold

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

NYSE:BMO opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.99. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $112.56.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Montreal (BMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.