Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from 1,460.00 to 1,315.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $676.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.3995 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

