Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72. Flywire has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $1,870,687.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $516,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,533 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,163,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,596,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

