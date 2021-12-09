Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vontier (NYSE:VNT) to Hold

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VNT. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Shares of VNT opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. Vontier has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

