Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AB Volvo (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

