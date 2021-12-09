Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Hold

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities decreased their price target on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

HUYA stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.54. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 176.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 633.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 519.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HUYA by 387.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at $75,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

