Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to “Buy”

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

CNXN opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $55.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.70.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $178,009.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,607 shares of company stock valued at $454,101. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PC Connection by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PC Connection by 4.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

