Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will announce earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.45). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($7.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.93) to ($6.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.25.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $71.02 on Friday. Zai Lab has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $193.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.14 and its 200-day moving average is $130.78.

In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,564 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 47.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 56.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

