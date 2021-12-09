Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Buy”

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $158.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $175.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZBH. Loop Capital started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.65.

ZBH stock opened at $128.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $119.55 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

