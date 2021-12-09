Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.060-$1.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.840-$4.850 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $320.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $194.86 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $175.27 and a one year high of $451.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.33.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total value of $496,653.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,886 shares of company stock valued at $24,039,864. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

