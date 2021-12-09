Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $75 million-$76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.96 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The business had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.86.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $1,040,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,655 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $50,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,566. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 24.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 111.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 19.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 100.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.