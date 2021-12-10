-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). Smart Sand reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 440%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SND. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ SND opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $83.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Smart Sand by 17.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Smart Sand during the second quarter worth $126,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Smart Sand by 30.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 50,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smart Sand by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,178 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

