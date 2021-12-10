-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diginex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Diginex will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diginex.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price target on shares of Diginex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
NASDAQ EQOS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 601,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,260. Diginex has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $22.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17.
About Diginex
Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.
Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diginex (EQOS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.