$0.23 EPS Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. Hostess Brands posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of TWNK opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.