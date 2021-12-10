$0.60 EPS Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.56. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TowneBank by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 423.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

