$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.12.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,283 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $660,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,667,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,593,000 after purchasing an additional 126,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,146,000 after purchasing an additional 109,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Earnings History and Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

