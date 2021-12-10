-$1.13 EPS Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will report earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.09). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($4.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.86) to $3.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after buying an additional 1,787,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $851,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCUS opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

