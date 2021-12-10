$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $5.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $32.56. 38,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,034. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $67.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 706.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

