1,000 Shares in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $139,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $4,509,241.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 10,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,348 shares of company stock valued at $18,234,710. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $141.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.17. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

