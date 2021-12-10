$109.25 Million in Sales Expected for Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) to announce sales of $109.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Akumin will report full year sales of $407.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.80 million to $435.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $781.95 million, with estimates ranging from $781.60 million to $782.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Akumin.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Clarus Securities boosted their price objective on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKU. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Akumin by 301.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the first quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akumin during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akumin by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565,711 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKU traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,509. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

