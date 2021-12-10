1,125 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,007,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $193.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.72 and a 200-day moving average of $190.93.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

