11,500 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNL. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of BNL stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,850. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.95%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

