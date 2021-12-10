1,155 Shares in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BUFR opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

