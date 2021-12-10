127,850 Shares in Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 49.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 67,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 33.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,584,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 642,809 shares during the last quarter.

AADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AADI opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. Aadi Bioscience Inc has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

