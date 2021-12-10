$134.07 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will announce sales of $134.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $107.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $507.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $507.50 million to $507.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $571.80 million, with estimates ranging from $569.30 million to $576.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $3,876,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $147,950.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,822 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,427,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,447 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,040,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,901,000 after purchasing an additional 71,227 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 416,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $77.21. 704,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,993. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.12, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.17.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

