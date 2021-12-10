$14.19 Million in Sales Expected for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to post $14.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.80 million and the lowest is $13.57 million. Pulmonx posted sales of $9.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $48.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.28 million to $49.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $74.38 million, with estimates ranging from $73.02 million to $77.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $971,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,897,678.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,750,577 in the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LUNG traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.98. 272,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,513. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $69.48.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.