$144.80 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will post $144.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.40 million. Tenable reported sales of $118.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $536.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.30 million to $538.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $638.64 million, with estimates ranging from $628.40 million to $645.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,439,000 after purchasing an additional 393,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,004,000 after acquiring an additional 406,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,001,000 after acquiring an additional 351,797 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tenable by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,492,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,415,000 after acquiring an additional 40,788 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 8.4% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,316,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,123,000 after acquiring an additional 256,761 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TENB stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 30,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,022. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.26 and a beta of 1.65. Tenable has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

