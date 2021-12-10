15,750 Shares in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 753.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of BATT opened at $18.85 on Friday. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05.

